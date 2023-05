Dozens of school districts in Indiana were sent a bomb threat overnight. (Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A man is dead after he was shot in the neck inside a residence in Woodlawn Thursday morning.

According to police, the 40-year-old man was inside a home near the 6100 block of West Champlain Avenue around 9:14 a.m. when he was shot in the neck.

The man was transported to University of Chicago Meical Center where he was pronounced dead.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.