Man, 40, charged with attempted murder of 18-year-old

CHICAGO — A 40-year-old Chicago man faces a first-degree attempted murder charge following an altercation with an 18-year-old woman on Chicago’s West Side.

Avery Richardson also faces one count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, police said.

According to police, on Dec. 21, in the 4100 block of W. Grenshaw, Richardson allegedly shot the 18-year-old woman.

Authorities placed Richardson under police custody on Tuesday. He was due in court the following day.