CHICAGO — A man was found shot dead in the Austin neighborhood overnight.

Police responded to shots fired in the 4900 block of West Hubbard Street around 12:32 a.m. where they found a 39-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Police said he was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There is no one custody and police are investigating the incident.