CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed in a carjacking attempt in the city’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Chicago police said a gunman approached the 38-year-old, who was a passenger in a car, on the 3100 block of North Mango Street around 3 a.m. Friday demanded the vehicle, and fired shots.

The man was shot on his right shoulder and taken to Community First Hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

Police said witnesses saw the gunman running away from the scene. A description of the suspect was not available.

No one has been taken into custody and the shooting is under investigation.