CHICAGO — A man outside of his truck was shot but returned fire Thursday afternoon in South Shore — injuring the suspect, CPD said.

According to police, the 37-year-old man was outside his truck near the 7700 block of South Colfax Avenue just before 12:35 p.m. when a suspect fired shots at him.

CPD said the 37-year-old man returned fire, striking the offender in the thigh.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. The suspect self-transported to Trinity Hospital and his condition is unknown.

Charges are pending.