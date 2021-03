CHICAGO — A 37-year-old was shot in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood, according to police.

The man was on the 1300 block of South Millard Avenue around 11 p.m. Thursday when he was shot five times on his back and three times on his leg.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Police said the man was being uncooperative with police and did not provide any more information about the shooting.

No one has been taken into custody and the incident is under investigation.