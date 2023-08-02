CHICAGO — A 37-year-old man was fatally shot while driving on the city’s South Side.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of South Lowe in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Police said the man was driving a vehicle when shots were fired and he was struck in the back. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner has identified the man has Jeffrey Henson.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.