Man, 36, killed during home invasion on South Side; 3 in custody

CHICAGO — Three people are in custody after a fatal home invasion on the city’s South Side.

Police said a 36-year-old man was found shot in the chest and unresponsive on the living room floor of a home in the 7500 block of South Saginaw Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the shooting occurred during a home invasion involving three masked men, one armed with a gun.

The 36-year-old man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified.

Police said three suspects were found and taken into custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.