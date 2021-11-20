Man, 34, shot multiple times on Near North Side

CHICAGO — A 34-year-old man is seriously injured after being shot multiple times on the city’s Near North Side.

Police said the shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Illinois Street. The man was outside when he was shot at by an unidentified man who then fled the scene, according to police.

The man sustained two gunshot wounds to the head and three to the arm. He was transported to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.

Witnesses believe the man was being robbed.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.