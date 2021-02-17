Man, 34, charged with West Side carjacking

Aurelio Davila, 34 (Chicago Police)

CHICAGO — A man was arrested and charged in connection to a West Side carjacking, according to police.

Aurelio Davila, 34, was arrested on Tuesday around 9 a.m. and faces one felony county of vehicular hijacking. Police said an hour earlier that same day, he took a vehicle by force from a 28-year-old woman in the 2500 block of West Cermak Road.

Police said they saw the stolen car in traffic and attempted to curb it. The offender continued to drive until he got stuck in the snow. He was then taken into custody.

Davila is due in bound court Wednesday.