CHICAGO — A 32-year-old man has died after a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood.

Chicago police said the man was sitting in his car on the 100 block of South Cicero Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday when two people approached him. He started driving away and the offenders fired shots, striking him in the back.

The man was transported to Stroger Hospital and was pronounced dead.

No one has been taken into custody. The incident is under investigation.