CHICAGO — Police have charged a 32-year-old man in the deadly CTA bus stop crash that claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl last Friday.

Dwayne Owens, of Chicago, faces felony counts of aggravated DUI resulting in death, accident and bodily harm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Owens also faces charges of driving without insurance. Authorities also cited him for failing to reduce speed and not stopping at a red light.

Police said the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, when Owens ran a red light and struck a 42-year-old man driving a Jeep at the intersection of 79th and Racine. The Jeep then hit two women standing at the nearby CTA bus stop.

An ambulance transported the 14-year-old girl to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Also hospitalized were a woman whose age was not given and the Jeep driver.

Police said paramedics rushed Owens to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. He made an appearance in bond court on Monday.

Police provided no booking photo of the accused.