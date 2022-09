CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man was fatally shot while driving on the city’s South Side, Chicago police say.

The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of East 31st Street while the man was driving eastbound. Police said someone inside a white sedan fired shots.

The man was shot multiple times and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.