CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man was injured in a shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway Thursday night.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to reports of a shooting on the northbound Interstate 94 exit to Stony Island around 10:50 p.m.

A 30-year-old man was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries, ISP says. No other injuries were reported.

A shooting investigation is underway. No further information has been provided.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact 847-294-4444.