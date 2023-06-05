CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man was fatally shot on the city’s South Side.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of East 45th Street. Police said the 30-year-old man was standing in an alley when a vehicle approached and someone inside fire multiple shots at the man.

The man was shot several times in the upper torso and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.