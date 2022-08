CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man shot in the head has died after being rushed to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Just after 4 p.m., in the 11300 block of S. Michigan in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood, the male shooting victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the head and lower body

Ambulances rushed the victim to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.