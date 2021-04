CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man was killed in a West Garfield Park shooting.

Chicago police said the man was sitting in a car in a parking lot of a gas station on the 0-100 block of North Kilbourn Avenue around 2 a.m. Thursday when shots were fired from a passing car.

The man was struck on the head and back and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one has been taken into custody.