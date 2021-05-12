Man, 29, fatally shot in West Ridge ID’d

CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man fatally shot in the city’s West Ridge neighborhood has been identified.

Chicago police said the man, identified as Christian Schroeder, was the passenger in a car parked on the 6000 block of North California Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday when someone came up and fired shots into the vehicle. Schroeder was shot in the neck.

Schroeder was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston where he was pronounced dead.

No one has been taken into custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.