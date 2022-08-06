CHICAGO — A man was killed early Saturday morning in a CTA Red Line shooting on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

Witnesses told police that a a man walked up to a 29-year-old who was on the train near the 0-100 block of 79th Street around 2 a.m. and started shooting.

The 29-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen and was pronounced dead.

“This is a senseless act of violence, and CTA is assisting Chicago Police in its investigation of this incident, including providing any relevant video from out security camera system,” a CTA spokesperson said.

Red Line trains were running Saturday morning, but were bypassing the 79th Street station.

No one has been taken into custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Twenty-six people were shot, four fatally, in the city since Friday afternoon.