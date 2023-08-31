CHICAGO — A Chicago man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Woodlawn, police said Thursday.

According to police, the shooting victim was in front of a commercial business in the 500 block of E. 67th St., when someone opened fire, striking the 29-year-old multiple times.

The man was rushed to University of Chicago Hospital for treatment.

In an update, Chicago police said a second shooting victim, a 51-year-old male, self-transported to University of Chicago Hospital. His condition was also considered critical, police added.

No one is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police or submit a tip at cpdtip.com.

Chicago police are investigating.