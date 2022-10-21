CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man was fatally shot while sitting in a parked vehicle in the city’s South Shore neighborhood.

The shooting happened on the 2500 block of East 79th Street around 1:15 a.m. Friday. Police said the man and a 30-year-old woman were sitting in a parked vehicle when someone opened fire.

Police said the man was struck in the back and was driven to South Shore Hospital by the woman, where he was pronounced dead. The woman was shot in the right leg and is listed in good condition.

According to the man’s father, the victim was with the woman helping her with her Uber Eats orders.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.