CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed, and another was wounded, in Burnside early Saturday morning.

The two men were walking outside on the 9400 block of St. Lawrence Avenue around 6 a.m. when another man approached them and began to fire shots, police said.

The 28-year-old was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with one gunshot wound to his left arm. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said the other man, whose age is unknown, suffered a graze wound to the left side of his head but refused EMS on the scene.

No one is in custody and police are investigating.

No further details were provided.