CHICAGO — A man from Joliet faces charges after pushing a man onto CTA Blue Line tracks on the city’s West Side.

Police say James Stamps, 28, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place for the incident that happened on Aug. 5.

Stamps has been identified as the offender who pushed a 26-year-old man off a CTA platform and onto the tracks in the 400 block of South Damen at the Illinois Medical District Blue Line stop.

Stamps was arrested Monday and charged accordingly. He is due in bond court Tuesday.