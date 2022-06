CHICAGO — A 27-year-old man was shot in the legs in the Lakeview neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 1:17 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of N. Halsted. Police said the man was walking on the sidewalk when he heard gunshots and felt pain.

The man was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the legs.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.