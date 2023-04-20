CHICAGO — A 27-year-old man was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting on the city’s South Side.

Police said the shooting happened around 5:20 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of West 75th Street. The man told officers he was outside when a silver SUV approached and the passenger inside fired shots. The SUV then fled the scene.

The man was shot in the hip and self-transported himself to South Shore Hospital in serious-but-stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.