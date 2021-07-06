Man, 26, fatally shot in Washington Park

CHICAGO — A 26-year-old was fatally shot in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood.

The man was standing outside next to a car on the 200 block of East 95th Street around 10 p.m. Monday when he was shot by someone in a passing vehicle.

He was shot in the chest and then entered the passenger seat of a friend’s car who started to drive him. The car stopped in the 5700 block of South Calumet Avenue. That’s where the fire department responded and transporting him to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No one has been taken into custody. Area One detectives are investigating.