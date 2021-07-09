Man, 25, shot in Irving Park

CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was shot in the city’s Irving Park neighborhood.

The man was driving on the 3000 block of West Addison Street around 1:30 a.m. Friday when he noticed someone in a gray Lexus throwing up gang signs at him. The person in the car then started to follow the 25-year-old as he drove away.

Shots were fired from the Lexus and the man suffered a graze wound to the head. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one has been taken into custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.

Read more Chicago news headlines and stories here.