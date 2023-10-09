CHICAGO — A 24-year-old man was seriously injured after being shot while sitting inside a parked vehicle on the city’s West Side, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. Monday on the 2600 block of South Christiana Avenue. Police said the man was inside a parked carwhen a person stopped near him and began to fire shots.

The 24-year-old was shot in the back. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody. Area Four Detectives are invesitigating.