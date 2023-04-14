CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the neck on the Museum Campus in Chicago Thursday night.

According to police, a 23-year-old man was on the street near the 900 East Block of Solidarity Drive when a vehicle approached and an unknown individual stabbed him in the neck.

Police say the offenders fled in an unknown direction and the man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.