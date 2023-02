CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning.

The 23-year-old man was in an alley at the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue around 2:31 a.m. when an unidentified man produced a firearm and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene in a car.

The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.