CHICAGO — A 23-year-old Chicago man is charged with attempted murder after prosecutors allege he shot a 16-year-old boy in the ear and eye while riding the CTA Red Line last December.
Elijah Russell also faces one felony count of aggravated battery/firearm discharge following the Dec. 18 shooting incident in the 100 block of W. Cermak Road around 2 a.m.
A handgun was recovered at the scene.
Police said Russell was taken into custody on Wednesday. He is next due in court on Friday.
The 16-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. No further update on his condition was given.