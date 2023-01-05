CHICAGO — A 23-year-old Chicago man is charged with attempted murder after prosecutors allege he shot a 16-year-old boy in the ear and eye while riding the CTA Red Line last December.

Elijah Russell also faces one felony count of aggravated battery/firearm discharge following the Dec. 18 shooting incident in the 100 block of W. Cermak Road around 2 a.m.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Police said Russell was taken into custody on Wednesday. He is next due in court on Friday.

Chicago police released a picture of the Red Line shooting suspect one day after the incident. (Photo: CPD)

The 16-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. No further update on his condition was given.