Man, 22, shot on Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man was shot while driving on Lake Shore Drive.

The man was driving south near the corner of Lake Shore Drive and Ontario Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when a white Buick SUV pulled up next to him while he stopped at a red light. The people in the SUV began yelling gang slogans before firing shots.

One of the bullets grazed the man’s head and he was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

A witness was on a balcony and saw the shooting and aftermath. He said the whole thing was “crazy” and was in disbelief that it happened in Streeterville.

No one has been taken into custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.