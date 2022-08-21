CHICAGO — Two men were in the Gresham neighborhood when they were shot Saturday night.

According to police officials, a 43-year-old man and a 22 year-old-man were standing outside on the 600 block of West 89th Street when they were both shot Saturday evening around 11:44 p.m.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the face, neck and chest. He was also transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition — he was later pronounced dead.

Police officials say that a man, 43, was shot in the back and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition.

There is no one in custody and police are still investigating.