CHICAGO — A man was found laying on the street with multiple gunshot wounds to the body Saturday morning.

According to reports, police responded to a call of a 22-year-old man was found laying on the ground near the 6000 block of West Racine Street at around 2:52 a.m. Saturday morning.

The man sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and right arm and was transported to The University of Chicago Medical Center in cortical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and police are currently still investigating.