CHICAGO — A 21-year-old man has died after he was found shot in an elevator on the city’s South Side.

Police said officers responded to the 7500 block of South South Shore Drive around 9:15 p.m. Monday and discovered a man shot inside an elevator.

According to police, the man told officers he was involved in a physical altercation and did not realize he had been shot in the abdomen.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died. The man has not yet been identified.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.