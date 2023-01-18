CHICAGO — A 20-year-old man was shot in the head in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of South Wolcott. Family members told WGN the 20-year-old is nonverbal and was waiting for a bus when the shooting occurred.

Police said the man was outside with two other people, when a group of three men approached them and started yelling. The group then opened fire, striking the man in the head.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and is undergoing surgery. No other injuries were reported.

The group of men ran from the scene. No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.