CHICAGO — A 21-year-old man has been charged in a shooting that injured a 17-year-old girl on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Carlos Ocampo, 21, faces one felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm.

According to police, the girl was traveling in a vehicle in the 2700 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 7 p.m. Sunday, when she was shot in the lower back by Ocampo.

He was arrested a short time later after been identified as the offender who discharged the gun, striking the teen.

Ocampo is due in bond court Tuesday.