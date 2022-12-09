CHICAGO — A Chicago Heights man is charged in the 2021 home invasion death of Bronzeville community organizer Johnnie Owens.

Shemar Jackson is accused of fatally shooting Owens on Aug. 17, 2021 inside his Hazel Crest home on the 2800 block of W. 172nd Street. Authorities allege that Jackson chased Owens’ son into the house in an attempt to murder him.

SEE ALSO: Bronzeville activist Johnnie Owens remembered by family, community

According to police, Jackson shot Owens and his son multiple times. Owens, who founded the Bronzeville Neighborhood Garden in 2016, died due to his injuries.

On Friday, the Cook County States Attorney’s Office approved charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Jackson is currently in custody on unrelated charges.