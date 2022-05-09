CHICAGO — A 20-year-old man was fatally shot while standing in the kitchen of a home in the city’s West Town neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 of West Maypole. The man was standing in the kitchen of a residence when shots were fired from the alley.

The man was shot in the back and transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

The man is one of six people killed in shootings over the weekend in Chicago. At least 18 others were injured by gunfire.