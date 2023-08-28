CHICAGO — A 20-year-old man was fatally shot during an attempted robbery on the city’s Far South Side.

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday on the 1600 block of East 95th Street in the South Deering neighborhood. Police said the 20-year-old was approached by a male offender who was attempting to rob him.

According to a witness, the 20-year-old tried to get away in his vehicle and was shot in the head by the offender. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area Two Detectives are investigating.