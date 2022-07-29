CHICAGO — A 20-year-old man was charged in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl in Chicago Lawn.

Lawrence Daniels was arrested on Tuesday evening and charged with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter.

Read More Chicago News headlines

Police said the shooting occurred just before 6:50 p.m. Tuesday inside a home located in the 2400 block of W. Marquette. The 15-year-old girl was shot in the head and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The teen was identified as Shaniya Daniels.

Lawrence is due in bond court Friday.