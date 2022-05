CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man was killed inside a Washington Park home on the city’s South Side, police said Saturday.

Authorities responded to the 5700 block of S. Indiana after shooting reports. Police said the male shooting victim was inside a home when gunfire struck him in the head.

First responders took the man to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have made no arrests in the shooting. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.