CHICAGO — Chicago police arrested a 19-year-old man linked to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy near the University of Chicago.

Sir Mario Ford, 19, faces first-degree murder. Police identified Ford as the man who shot and killed a 16-year-old boy in the 6200 block of South Greenwood on Tuesday.

According to police Ford was arrested later that day.

He is next due in court Friday.