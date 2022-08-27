CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed on a porch outside of a home early Saturday morning.

The 18-year-old man was standing on the porch of a house on the 500 block of West 87th Street around 1:27 a.m. when he was shot in his head. He also sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

The man was discovered by the owner of the home after hearing a loud noise in the distance.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

There is currently no one in custody and police are still investigating.