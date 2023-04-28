CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man is dead after a drive-by shooting in Near South Side Thursday afternoon.

The medical examiner’s office identified the victim as 18-year-old Cameron D. Rayford

According to police, two 18-year-olds were in a car when they were approached by a stolen white Kia and shots were fired. One man was struck on the hand and transported to a hospital initially in good condition.

Another 18-year-old was struck in the body and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Kia was found unoccupied near Cermak Road and State Street.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.