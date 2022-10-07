CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Thursday night.

Fernando Diaz was walking outside near the 4700 block of South Green Street around 9:06 p.m. when he was shot by an unidentified man travelling in a car. The man then drove off, according to witnesses.

According to a police official, Diaz suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.