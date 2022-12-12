CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was charged with multiple felonies the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl, 44-year-old man and for seriously injuring a 38-year-old man in the city’s Austin neighborhood on November 20.

Edwin Lagunas was charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony account of attempted first degree murder and another count of aggravated battery and discharged of firearm.

Edwin Lagunas, 18

Lagunas was arrested by the CPD Saturday in the 6900 block of North Sheridan Road as the man who shot and killed two people and seriously injuring a third in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard.

The man was place into custody and charged accordingly.

There is no additional information at this time.