CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man is dead and three others are injured after a gunman opened fire on a group in Washington Park Sunday night.

Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 5700 block of South Patne Drive around 8:16 p.m.

A 52-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the face and chest and is listed in critical condition. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg and is listed in fair condition.

Police said another 18-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and torso and is listed in fair condition as well. Another 18-year-old sustained gunshot wound to the thigh and buttocks was listened in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

All the victims were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Preliminary investigation showed that there was an argument amongst several women followed by an unidentified man who shot the victims before fleeing on foot.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.