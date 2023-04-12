CHICAGO — The man accused of killing a Chicago cop last month faces arraignment Wednesday.

Steve Montano, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of police Officer Andres Vásquez Lasso. He is also facing a number of additional felony charges.

Montano is being held without bond.

On March 1, Vásquez Lasso was investigating a domestic-related call in the 5200 block of South Spaulding and saw Montano running from the scene with a gun.

Court records say Officer Vásquez Lasso started chasing him, and the two men exchanged gunfire. The officer was shot several times and was killed.

Montano was shot and transported to a hospital in critical condition, but has since been released and is currently in Cook County Jail.

Court is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday.