CHICAGO — A man and a teen boy were injured in a double shooting Tuesday night on the South Side while driving.

At around 10:55 p.m., police said a 31-year-old man was driving in the 6600 block of South Greenwood when he sustained a gunshot wound to the head and then struck a tree and building.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the arm and was transported in fair condition to the University of Chicago.

No one is in custody.

Less than an hour earlier, a 15-year-old boy was seriously wounded at a gas station in the 7900 block of South Lafayette.